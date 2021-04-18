Department of Corrections administers more than 18,000 vaccines

Top Stories

Just under 70% of doses received through Health Services have been allocated

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines to inmates at state and private prison facilities.

The Department has received 19,980 doses from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) thus far. As of Friday, 13,903 of the allocated vaccines have been distributed to inmates. Private prisons have reportedly administered 4,233 vaccines.

The ADCRR will continue to offer vaccines as they are allocated to the Department, and provide weekly updates on the total number of doses administered.

COVID-19 data continues to be updated on ADCRR’s dashboard.

Please note the data on the dashboard is cumulative back to February 2020. For the latest regarding ADCRR’s COVID-19 management strategy, please click here.