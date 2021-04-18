Camarena Memorial Library to provide Emotional Health & Awareness for families via Zoom

Top Stories

Presentations are in collaboration with Imperial County Behavioral Health Department

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In honor of Mental Heath Awareness for the month of May, Camarena Memorial Library will be providing two Emotional Health and Awareness presentations for kids/teens and adults/parents via Zoom on Thursday, May 6, at 3 p.m., and Thursday, May 20, at 4 p.m.

The first session is geared toward children and teens. It should teach youth how to cope with major changes, such as living in a pandemic and adjusting to everyday life.

Primarily for adults, the second session is expected to educate parents on how to better manage emotional triggers and coping mechanisms for the family.

Zoom Information

Kids & Teens ID: 886 0719 6176

Passcode: 264924 Parents ID: 856 5600 3109

Passcode: 065468

The Camarena Memorial Library provides resources to meet the educational, recreational, informational and cultural needs of the community to encourage lifelong learning and the pursuit of knowledge. Traditional and innovative library services, including the latest technology, are offered in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere, which reflects the unique border community of Calexico.