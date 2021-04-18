Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 12:58 pm
Published 1:15 pm

Camarena Memorial Library to provide Emotional Health & Awareness for families via Zoom

MGN
Presentations are in collaboration with Imperial County Behavioral Health Department

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In honor of Mental Heath Awareness for the month of May, Camarena Memorial Library will be providing two Emotional Health and Awareness presentations for kids/teens and adults/parents via Zoom on Thursday, May 6, at 3 p.m., and Thursday, May 20, at 4 p.m.

The first session is geared toward children and teens. It should teach youth how to cope with major changes, such as living in a pandemic and adjusting to everyday life.

Primarily for adults, the second session is expected to educate parents on how to better manage emotional triggers and coping mechanisms for the family.

Zoom Information

  1. Kids & Teens
    • ID: 886 0719 6176
    • Passcode: 264924
  2. Parents
    • ID: 856 5600 3109
    • Passcode: 065468

The Camarena Memorial Library provides resources to meet the educational, recreational, informational and cultural needs of the community to encourage lifelong learning and the pursuit of knowledge. Traditional and innovative library services, including the latest technology, are offered in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere, which reflects the unique border community of Calexico.

Health / Imperial County
Author Profile Photo

Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Valley which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content