today at 1:54 pm
Published 10:53 am

3 people were killed and 2 others injured in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sheriff says

Incident occurs inside and outside of Somers House tavern

KENOSHA, Wisc. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Authorities are looking for whoever opened fire at a tavern in southeast Wisconsin overnight, killing three people and seriously wounding two others, the Kenosha County sheriff said.

Gunfire broke out both inside and outside the The Somers House tavern around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Sheriff David G. Beth said.

"It sounds like one person got removed from the establishment and possibly came back a short time later" and started shooting, Beth said.

It is not clear exactly why that person was removed, or whether there was one or more shooters, the sheriff said.

But whoever opened fire is still at large, Beth said. He asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

"We don't believe this was a random act," the sheriff said. "I don't believe that the people in this area are in harm's way because of the suspect still not being captured."

About 100 officers from multiple agencies "are scouring the area trying to come up with any video footage and anything that can help us at the scene right now," Beth said.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said after the shooting that his "heart breaks for Kenosha."

"I want to thank the first responders who reacted quickly and are still working to investigate and find those involved in this senseless tragedy," Evers said in a statement Sunday.

"Kathy and I join Wisconsinites in hoping and praying those injured will recover from their injuries. We are thinking of the families and loved ones affected and the entire Kenosha community as they grieve and grapple with yet another tragic incident of gun violence."

The United States has suffered at least 47 mass shootings since March 16, when eight people were killed at three Atlanta-area spas, according to CNN reporting and an analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), local media, and police reports.

The 47 include the Kenosha County shooting and a mass shooting Saturday evening in Columbus, Ohio, that left one person dead and five others injured, according to CNN affiliate WSYX.

CNN's definition of a mass shooting is an event that has four victims who are either killed or wounded by gunfire (not including any shooter).

Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Valley which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

