FEMA warns of scammers targeting people seeking federal funeral assistance

(KYMA, KECY) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) warns people of scammers offering to register them for funeral assistance program.

CBS News reported scammers are on the rise helping applicants to register for up to $9,000 from Uncle Sam. Scammers are looking to steal personal data.

In a fraud alert, FEMA says, "We have received reports of scammers reaching out to people offering to register them for funeral assistance. FEMA has not sent any such notifications, and we do not contact people before they register for assistance."

FEMA says not to respond to emails or texts from anyone claiming to be from the company or any other government agency.

FEMA is providing up to $9,000 per funeral and up to $35,500 per applicant to help with expenses related to COVID deaths that happened after January 20, 2020.

To apply you must have the following information.

An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

Funeral expenses documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) include the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the number of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.

Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.

