FEMA to help reimburse funeral costs for COVID victims

(KYMA, KECY) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) helps families with funeral costs for loved ones who died of COVID-19.

FEMA said it would assist with funeral expenses that happened after January 20, 2020. FEMA will begin to implement funeral assistance in April.

FEMA encourages those who have lost a loved one to continue gather documentation to apply.

Who is Eligible?

To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a resident who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or resident.

How to Apply

The information should include the following:

An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

Funeral expenses documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) include the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the number of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.

Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.

How are Funds Received

If you're eligible for funeral assistance, FEMA will send you a check by mail or direct deposit. Depending on what you choose on your application.

For more information, click here.