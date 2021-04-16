Baja California considers restrictions as third wave of COVID cases is expected

Top Stories

The health secretary of Baja California says he expects the third wave of COVID -19 to rise next month

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Baja California health officials say they could once again implement restrictive social mobility due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

La Voz de la Frontera reports that Alonso Oscar Pérez Rico, the health secretary of Baja California, said most of the active COVID cases are in Mexicali.

He adds there may be more COVID cases this time around after Easter. Adding the pandemic is still present. Therefore, he wouldn't be surprised if there's a third wave of cases.



Pérez Rico says, "Unfortunately, this is going to be reflected in more hospitalizations. It is only a matter of time because the active cases continue to add up. Operations will be carried out in Mexicali to confirm compliance with the measures and restrictions come in case it is detected that the protocols are not being complied with."

Pérez Rico tells La Voz de la Frontera he expects the third wave of cases to hit starting the end of this month until May. Mexicali continues to be the city with the most cases, followed by Tijuana and Ensenada.