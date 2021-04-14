Must See Video: Smuggler drops two-year-old from border wall

Top Stories

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents said a smuggler was caught on video dropping a two-year-old from the 18-foot-high border wall into the arms of the child's father.

U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) says the incident happened last Sunday around midnight. Agents saw a group of people illegally entering the U.S. by climbing over the border wall.

Remote video surveillance observed the small child hanging from atop the wall and dropped to a person below. Agents were able to get to the scene quickly and arrested the group.

The child was thankfully not injured.

Agents say investigations revealed a smuggler had dropped the child into the arms of the father. They also say both father and son are from Ghana.

“This event could have been catastrophic,” said U.S. Border Patrol, San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “It is not only unlawful, but inherently dangerous to cross the border anywhere outside of a designated port of entry.”