Arizona senator calls for resignation of GOP chair for claiming Gov. Ducey “killed people”

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward is in the hot seat after criticizing Governor Doug Ducey after claiming he 'killed people by restricting an unproven drug to treat COVID-19.'

AzFamily reports Thomas Ray "T. J." Shope Jr, a Republican from Coolidge, says Ward should step down for her comments.

Sources say it reached out to the Arizona Republican Party for comments but did not receive a response. Only an email stating Ward "never called Gov. Ducey a killer or a tyrant."

This comes after Gov. Ducey gave limited access to hydroxychloroquine, barring pharmacists from dispensing the drug unless prescribed by a doctor.

Shope says this is not the first time he's called on Ward to resign from her position. He tells AzFamily, " I've long called for new leadership at the state party. It's Time. It's been time. We're going to have a very difficult 2022 unless that happens."