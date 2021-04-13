Firefighters help man with finger stuck in gas tank

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters helped a man in Yuma after getting his finger stuck in the fuel port of a vehicle.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said it received a call early Tuesday morning at a gas station in the 2000 block of East 24th Street.

Fire crews say the driver was having issues fueling the vehicle and used his middle finger to see if there was a blockage. The man's finger got stuck by the anti-siphon device, and he couldn't remove it from the fuel spout.

Crews attempted other ways to extricate the finger without damaging it or the vehicle. Still, after an hour, firefighters were given the consent to cut a 10 X 10 hole in the fueling port and the steel fuel neck cut to remove the section from the vehicle.

Fortunately, firefighters saved the man's finger from the vehicle without being taken to the hospital.