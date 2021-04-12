Somerton man arrested for allegedly molesting his daughters

Top Stories

Sisters say their father allegedly molested them

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man is behind bars after allegedly molesting his two daughters.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a 59-year-old man was arrested last Friday after receiving reports of a possible molestation case.

When deputies contacted the reporting parties, two sisters, ages 29 and 11, notified them of the abuse. They were taken to Amberly's Place and interviewed by investigators.

The sisters told deputies their father assaulted and molested them. He is facing molestation of a child and sexual conduct with a minor.

