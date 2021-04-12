Border apprehensions keep rising in Yuma

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents in Yuma continue to apprehend more people at the border.

Agents say they apprehended 74 undocumented immigrants early Monday morning. Another group of 51 people was also found earlier. In April, they have found 13 groups of more than 50 undocumented immigrants in Yuma.

This year, Yuma Sector agents have apprehended 1,460 unaccompanied children. Agents say processing children take on the role of a parent, especially to those who cross the border alone.

USBP

Yuma Sector’s Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem says, “The recent influx of unaccompanied children entering our area of operations takes a toll on everyone, especially our agents. It’s a situation that pulls at our heartstrings.”