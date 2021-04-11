Yuma vaccine site sees decline in people booking appointments

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine goes up, the number of people booking an appointment is going down. This is sparking YRMC to look for better ways to accommodate each person wanting the shot.

According to Arizona's top doctor, they’re seeing a decline in inoculations at all ADHS-operated sites around the state, including the pod at the Yuma civic center.

"Supply has outstripped the demand so we have more supply than people who want it. And I think you know if you're looking at some of our rural areas, especially like Yuma, we can see that because you know we opened up the mass vaccination site. And we still have hundreds of appointments available each day at that site,” Dr. Cara Christ explained.

A recent poll conducted by Yuma Regional Medical Center shows more people wanting the hours of operation of the site adjusted.

Kristina McNair is the director of project management and continuous improvement for YRMC and is in charge of everything taking place at the vaccine clinic.

“So far, our responses seem to be favorable for evening hours so we are going to look at that. We also believe that there may be some hesitancy numbers that have been on the decline. So that's a really positive thing for Yuma County but that may be giving people a false sense of security that they no longer need the vaccine or that it's not necessary,“ McNair said.

The vaccination site is also allowing walk-ins for those who may not be able to book an appointment.

“We've done that because we want to make sure that there are no barriers to being able to obtain an appointment so although the state system is very user-friendly. We do acknowledge that there are people who just struggle with technology or don't have accessibility to technology. And while the 800 number is also easy to use and is offered in English and Spanish. There are patients who may not have accessibility to telephone either,” McNair added.

This past week the clinic has not even filled up a single day averaging about 700 appointments completed by the end of each day.

This is significantly lower than what they were seeing last week.

Coming up tonight at 10 on CBS 13 and News 11 - find out how YRMC plans to help make the venue more accessible for people with disabilities or sensory issues.