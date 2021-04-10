Children’s Festival of the Arts provides inclusivity for local youth

Top Stories

Drive through art supplies giveaway and virtual celebration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Art Center held their 28th Annual Children’s Festival of the Arts at Gateway Park, Saturday from 10 a.m. till supplies lasted. A virtual celebration at 2pm also featured local youth performing arts groups and arts educators.

Home to the Division of Arts and Culture within the City of Yuma's parks and Recreation Department, the center advances the arts by providing distinct opportunities for community participation and artistic growth.

Participants entered Gateway Park from westbound Giss Parkway, were encouraged to exercise patience and take care not to block downtown traffic.

This year's festivities occurred "drive-through" style in order to practice social distancing. Children were required to be present in the vehicle, and supplies were distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Event sponsors include:

Yuma Rotary Club

AEA Federal Credit Union

LG Paint

Yuma Regional Medical Center

Arizona Public Service

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona

Wealthcare Financial

CASA of Yuma County

Artwork created by area youth and teachers will be on display from April 13-May 28, in the Yuma Art Center galleries.