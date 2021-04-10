Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 10:59 am
Published 11:42 am

Children’s Festival of the Arts provides inclusivity for local youth

MGN
Drive through art supplies giveaway and virtual celebration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Art Center held their 28th Annual Children’s Festival of the Arts at Gateway Park, Saturday from 10 a.m. till supplies lasted. A virtual celebration at 2pm also featured local youth performing arts groups and arts educators.

Home to the Division of Arts and Culture within the City of Yuma's parks and Recreation Department, the center advances the arts by providing distinct opportunities for community participation and artistic growth.

Participants entered Gateway Park from westbound Giss Parkway, were encouraged to exercise patience and take care not to block downtown traffic.

This year's festivities occurred "drive-through" style in order to practice social distancing. Children were required to be present in the vehicle, and supplies were distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Event sponsors include:

  • Yuma Rotary Club
  • AEA Federal Credit Union
  • LG Paint
  • Yuma Regional Medical Center
  • Arizona Public Service
  • Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona
  • Wealthcare Financial
  • CASA of Yuma County

Artwork created by area youth and teachers will be on display from April 13-May 28, in the Yuma Art Center galleries.

Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Valley which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content