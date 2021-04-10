Arizona administers 4 millionth dose of coronavirus shot

Top Stories

State continues to be a national leader in distribution

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona administered its 4 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. It is now equipped to distribute even more vaccines into the community as supplies from the federal government increase.

"Our state continues to be a model for administering these safe and highly effective vaccines widely, rapidly, and equitably," Gov. Doug Ducey expressed. "I’m grateful to everyone who has received their vaccine and done their part to protect the community. I encourage all Arizonans who haven’t been vaccinated yet to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine as soon as they can."

As of today, 4,032,557 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide to 2,529,589 individuals, including 1,655,985 who have been fully vaccinated.

"We are approaching a point where half of Arizona’s adult population will have received at least one dose," pointed out Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). "With vaccine supply approaching demand, we need everyone’s help to keep up this momentum and get to the point where everyone is protected against COVID-19."

State-run vaccination sites have administered 1,145,551 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to date. On Monday, April 19, a vaccination site opens at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Meanwhile, a site serving the North Valley is set to open Thursday, April 22, at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Gov. Ducey and ADHS also announced a partnership with Coconino County, Northern Arizona University (NAU) and Northern Arizona Healthcare to open a state COVID-19 vaccination site in Flagstaff.

The indoor vaccination site at NAU’s University Union Fieldhouse will launch Monday, April 19 and operate seven days a week from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information on sites across Arizona, please click here.