today at 4:48 pm
Published 5:51 pm

Sen. Gonzales to hold press conference on SB1797 Tribal Gaming Compact Bill

Controversial bill faces tribal opposition

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales (D-Ariz.) will hold a press conference Monday, April 12, at 10 a.m., in the Arizona State Capitol, Rose Garden.

Known officially as Fantasy sports betting; event wagering, SB1797 is quite controversial. According to AP News, "...the plan would allow pro sports teams like the Phoenix Coyotes, Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals [to] run sports betting operations at their respective venues, at a retail location within a quarter mile and online."

Tribes would also posses 10 licenses available to the Professional Golfers' Association of America and National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. Those tribes could even run sports books at two dozen tribal casinos across the state.

Sen. Gonzales has said that the proceeds Arizona receives should go to fund education, cities, and municipalities and help impoverished rural Native American communities left out of the original compact. 

Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Valley which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

