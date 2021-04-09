Sen. Gonzales to hold press conference on SB1797 Tribal Gaming Compact Bill

Top Stories

Controversial bill faces tribal opposition

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales (D-Ariz.) will hold a press conference Monday, April 12, at 10 a.m., in the Arizona State Capitol, Rose Garden.

Known officially as Fantasy sports betting; event wagering, SB1797 is quite controversial. According to AP News, "...the plan would allow pro sports teams like the Phoenix Coyotes, Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals [to] run sports betting operations at their respective venues, at a retail location within a quarter mile and online."

Tribes would also posses 10 licenses available to the Professional Golfers' Association of America and National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. Those tribes could even run sports books at two dozen tribal casinos across the state.

Sen. Gonzales has said that the proceeds Arizona receives should go to fund education, cities, and municipalities and help impoverished rural Native American communities left out of the original compact.