Border crossing deaths continue to increase

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) -The deaths of undocumented immigrants attempting to cross the southern border continues to increase.

The All-American Canal is the most dangerous way they face. The most recent death was on March 22, totaling 16 deaths through the border.

The Consul of Mexico in Calexico, Ricardo Tarcisio Navarrete, says it found the man's body passed trapped in the canal near Holtville.

He adds the man was around 35 years old and was reported missing by his family in early March. Navarrete says most of the undocumented immigrants are found on the canal near the Holtville area.

Compared to last year, deaths keep increasing. Consulate officials continue to call on people not to risk their lives when crossing the border, especially in this weather.