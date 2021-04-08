Mexico says 85,000 disappeared since 2006

Top Stories

MEXICO CITY (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican officials say the number of people in Mexico that have disappeared since the start of the country's drug war stands at 85,006.

The report is from those disappearing between the start of 2006 and April 7.

The largest number of bodies were found in Jalisco, Sinaloa, Colima, Guanajuato, and Sonora. State officials say they continue to find a clandestine grave site due to increased confrontation between criminal organizations in several countries.

They also say drug gangs dispose of the bodies and kidnap victims in shallow burial pits.