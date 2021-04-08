COVID-19 vaccine distribution for people with disabilities

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) partners up with the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) to reserve appointments at vaccination sites for people with disabilities.

DES says the Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) will contact eligible members this week to inform them of available appointment slots.

“We are grateful for ADHS’s partnership in expanding opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said DES Director Michael Wisehart. “DDD has been integral in ensuring the health, safety, and comfort of its members throughout the pandemic, and we will continue to partner with ADHS and community stakeholders to raise awareness and provide support to members in need of the vaccine.”

DDD has contacted over 11,000 newly eligible DDD members who had not yet received a first vaccine dose.

DDD continues to work with county health departments to arrange vaccine delivery to those unable to leave their home.

