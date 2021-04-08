76th Annual Yuma Jaycee’s Silver Spur Rodeo Ready For Kick-Off

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - The 76th Annual Yuma Jaycees Silver spur rodeo is kicking off on Friday, April 16th, through Sunday, April 18th.

The rodeo had to be pushed back due to COVID-19, but organizers are ready as they get their country gear ready for the big weekend.

Unfortunately, the "rodeo parade" was cancelled, but the three days of rodeo are still on.

Peggy Collins, Advertising chairwoman for the Silver Spur Rodeo shares the event couldn't come at a better time for a community that has altered how annual events are held.



"We feel that COVID is kind of a little under control," said Collins. "We think the community needs this event, I mean our rodeos support so many other non-profits in town with the revenue we get from this rodeo."

There will be COVID-19 guidelines in place, including social distancing in the seating areas and hand sanitizer.

The Yuma County Fairgrounds will also be disinfecting all the restrooms throughout the weekend.

Masks are recommended but not required.

You can purchase tickets for the 76th Annual Jaycee's Silver Spur Rodeo by clicking here.