IID Board awards more than $68K to local school districts
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Board of Directors awards $68,300 to 17 school districts for the 2021-2022 special projects grant program.
IID says the grants were awarded to Imperial Valley school districts.
The grants were made to school districts based on the acreage of Western Farms land owned by IID located within the boundaries of the districts.
“We’re pleased to see the Special Projects Grant Program continue to support our communities and our children,” said Jim Hanks, IID Board president. “These grants are such a wonderful investment in helping to keep our school districts whole.”
The school districts that received the grants are:
- Brawley Elementary School District, $1,000
- Seeley Union School District, $1,000
- Westmorland Union Elementary School District, $1,000
- San Pasqual Valley Unified School District, $1,000
- Meadows Union School District, $1,000
- Heber Elementary School District, $1,000
- El Centro Elementary School District, $1,000
- Central Union High School District, $2,300
- McCabe Elementary School District, $2,700
- Magnolia Union Elementary School District, $1,000
- Calexico Unified School District, $5,900
- Mulberry Elementary School District, $5,200
- Holtville Unified School District, $1,000
- Brawley Union High School District, $6,200
- Imperial Unified School District, $1,000
- Calipatria Unified School District, $33,200
- Imperial County Office of Education, $2,800
