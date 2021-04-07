IID Board awards more than $68K to local school districts

Top Stories

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Board of Directors awards $68,300 to 17 school districts for the 2021-2022 special projects grant program.

IID says the grants were awarded to Imperial Valley school districts.

The grants were made to school districts based on the acreage of Western Farms land owned by IID located within the boundaries of the districts.

“We’re pleased to see the Special Projects Grant Program continue to support our communities and our children,” said Jim Hanks, IID Board president. “These grants are such a wonderful investment in helping to keep our school districts whole.”

The school districts that received the grants are:

Brawley Elementary School District, $1,000

Seeley Union School District, $1,000

Westmorland Union Elementary School District, $1,000

San Pasqual Valley Unified School District, $1,000

Meadows Union School District, $1,000

Heber Elementary School District, $1,000

El Centro Elementary School District, $1,000

Central Union High School District, $2,300

McCabe Elementary School District, $2,700

Magnolia Union Elementary School District, $1,000

Calexico Unified School District, $5,900

Mulberry Elementary School District, $5,200

Holtville Unified School District, $1,000

Brawley Union High School District, $6,200

Imperial Unified School District, $1,000

Calipatria Unified School District, $33,200

Imperial County Office of Education, $2,800

IID Board awards $68,300 to local school districts