Fire damages units under construction in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A large fire at a construction site leaves three units under construction damaged.

The Yuma Fire Department said it received reports of a fire early Wednesday at the 2100 block of west 8th Street.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a large fire in several housing units under construction. Thankfully, fire crews were able to extinguish the fire right away.

While at the scene, they also found a second fire in a construction dumpster on the opposite side of 8th Street. The fire on the dumpster was extinguished thanks to a join effort between YFD and Rural Metro Fire Department.

The Yuma Police Department is investigating the fire.

If you have information about arson crimes, contact the police department, or information can also be provided anonymously through the Silent Witness tip line at 78-CRIME (782-7463).