YRMC has more COVID vaccine appointments available

Two ways to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says it now has COVID vaccine appointments available for anyone ages 16 and older.

YRMC says there's now a significant number of appointments for the Pfizer vaccine this week at Yuma's vaccine site. It says it's received 7,000 doses for this week.

YRMC continues to encourage residents to get the vaccine to keep their health and everyone around them.

To make an appointment online, click here.

Or you can dial 1-844-542-8201 to schedule your first dose of the COVID vaccine.