YRMC: Visitation restrictions eased as COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials ease visitation restrictions as they continue to see a decrease of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) said that its visitation plan allows visitors to have more access to the hospital on Thursday. Policies for its three-tier visitation plan are put in place to each area's specific needs and patients.

All visitors must be 18 years or older and must follow CDC guidelines requiring everyone to wear masks. YRMC says the use of face masks will protect patients, employees, and visitors entering the facility.

Patients hospitalized in the main bed tower (including ICU) are allowed two visitors a day (one at a time), and visitation hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

YRMC said its current visitation policies include: