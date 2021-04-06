COVID cases in Arizona rise, but deaths decline

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The number of COVID cases continues to rise in Arizona, but deaths continue to decrease.

Health officials reported 570 new cases along with six new deaths. As of Tuesday, there are 845,480 cases and 16,996 deaths.

COVID deaths have dropped from 27.4 to 12.2 percent. The Associated Press reported the number of hospitalizations to continue to stay in the 500 to 600 range, with 546 patients occupying beds.

Arizonans continue to receive at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. This after President Joe Biden said he is shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines.