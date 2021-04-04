Skip to Content
IC Fire Department contains second-alarm fire in Desert Shores

Investigation in collaboration with Sheriffs Department

DESERT SHORES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) and Office of Emergency Services responded to a call Saturday at about 6 p.m. involving multiple mobile homes located on Desert Shores Drive.

Engine Company 9 initially responded to the township's request and confirmed multiple structures were ablaze. Crews immediately initiated a request for a second alarm.

Fires are now contained and mop-up operations are underway. The ICFD is currently investigating the cause of the fire in collaboration with the Imperial County Sheriffs Department.

A total of four trailers were damaged, plus other outdoor structures. Red Cross was also requested for assistance.

