Kidnappings on the rise in Mexicali and San Luis R.C.

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The violence in Mexicali and San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora (SLRC), continues to rise.

Mexican officials say kidnappings have increased over the months. In March, eight people were reported missing, and three of those were found dead in SLRC.

Pedro Ariel Mendivil, a prosecutor in Mexicali, says kidnappings and homicide are higher this year. Unlike a kidnapping where a ransom is requested, there is no negotiation, and the victim is tortured to death.

Mendivil adds that most of these cases are related to criminal groups dedicated to drug trafficking.

He says police will continue to patrol the areas to prevent more crimes from happening, hopefully.