today at 5:09 pm
Department of Corrections inmates have received over 6,800 vaccines

80% of doses distributed through Health Services have been administered

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR)  continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines to inmates at state and private prison facilities.

The Department has received 6,540 doses from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) thus far. As of Friday, 5,499 of the allocated vaccines have been distributed to inmates. Private prisons have reportedly administered 1,361 vaccines.

The ADCRR will continue to offer vaccines as they are allocated to the Department, and provide weekly updates on the total number of doses administered.

Caleb Fernandez

Jenny Day

