Brawley City Council to prepare water shortage contingency plan
Voting to also amend previously imposed sewer limits
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - The City Council of the City of Brawley plans on voting over matters concerning the establishment of a Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP) as part of the Urban Water Management Plan Update 2020, and potentially amending ORDINANCE 2013-03 SEWER USE LOCAL LIMITS Tuesday evening, April 6, during their regularly scheduled meeting at 6.
A WSCP is intended to serve as the City’s action plan and specify
opportunities for water conservation, as well as establish the protocols for the City in the event of a drought or catastrophic water supply shortage.
Tasks for preparing the WSCP will include:
- Project management and coordination with City staffs
- Preparation of draft WSCP
- QA/QC review on draft WSCP
- Preparation of final documents upon comments received during City’s public hearing and electronic submittal to Department of Water Resources
LEE + RO proposes the total not-to-exceed fee of $14,842 in a proposal spreadsheet (Exhibit 1).
LEE + RO, a firm of water infrastructure engineers from City of Industry, CA is expected to prepare a Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP) for the City of Brawley.
The following pollutant limits are established to protect
against pass-through and interference. No person shall discharge wastewater containing in excess of the following maximum allowable discharge limits:
The above limits apply at the point where the wastewater is discharged to the POTW. All concentrations for metallic substances are for total metal unless indicated otherwise.
The superintendent may impose mass limitations in addition to, or in place of, the concentration-based limitations above.
Comments