Police arrest six men in an undercover operation targeting child sex crimes

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Mesa police arrested six men in an alleged child sex undercover investigation.

Police said Operation Leather Mitt is an operation targeting the demand for child sex crimes and human trafficking. Officers place ads on websites commonly searched by suspects seeking illegal sex acts.

Once suspects solicit or make deals for sex acts, they're arrested.

The Mesa Police Department routinely conducts this operation to reduce the demand for child and human trafficking for the community.

Police arrested men from ages 21 to 56 years old.

If you have information about someone being trafficked, contact your local police department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

