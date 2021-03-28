Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 3:32 pm
Published 4:08 pm

Imperial Ave Interchange Project requires full freeway closures on I-8

MGN
New entrance loop ramp planned as part of construction

EL CENTRO, Calif. - Full freeway closures on Interstate 8 (I-8) are scheduled from Monday, March 29 - Thursday, April 1, between Forrester Road and State Route 86 (SR-86)/4th Street as part of the I-8/Imperial Avenue Interchange Project.

Construction crews will close all lanes on eastbound I-8 from Forrester Road to SR-86/4th Street on Monday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane of westbound I-8 will also be closed overnight, with the remaining westbound lanes open to traffic.

All westbound I-8 lanes will be closed both Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. as well. Mirroring eastbound I-8 lanes will be closed overnight Thursday, during the same time.

Detours are as follows: 

  • Detour for eastbound I-8 closures: Eastbound traffic will be detoured to exit at Forrester Road and travel north to Evan Hewes Highway east to SR-86/4thStreet south to the I-8 connector.
  • Detour for westbound I-8 closures: Westbound traffic will be detoured to exit at SR-86/4th Street and travel north to Adams Avenue/Even Hewes Highway west, to Forrester Road south to the I-8 connector.

The recommended detour maps for the full interchange closure can be found here. Access to businesses and medical facilities will continue via the detour.

The I-8/Imperial Avenue Interchange Project removed the existing bridge and eastbound on-and-off-ramps. Crews will reconstruct the structure and the on-and-off-ramps in both directions.

Construction plans include a new entrance loop ramp from southbound Imperial Avenue to eastbound I-8. This should create access to the City of El Centro’s upcoming extension of southbound Imperial Avenue to city areas south of I-8.

Project construction began in the spring of 2020 with Stage 1 closures of the eastbound on-and-off-ramps beginning in the following July. Stage 2 closure of the entire interchange began December 2020 with reopening expected late summer 2021.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speeds, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, go to the Caltrans website.

Imperial County / Local News
Author Profile Photo

Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Valley which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content