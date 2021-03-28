Skip to Content
By
today at 4:27 pm
Published 4:56 pm

EC Regional Medical Center to host vaccination clinic for Calexico residents

ECRMC
Seniors and morbidly-ill patients are welcome to participate

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center is scheduled to host a vaccination clinic on Tuesday, March 30.

The site will be for open to Calexico residents ONLY, whom are 65 years and older. Individuals aged 18-64 with comorbid conditions are also applicable to receive their vaccine.

Qualifying conditions:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic Kidney Disease
  • Chronic Pulmonary Disease
  • Down Syndrome
  • Solid Organ Rransplant
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle Cell Disease
  • Heart Conditions,
  • Severe Obesity 
  • Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus 

Healthcare providers may also vaccinate individuals with  developmental or other severe disabilities or illness if:

  • The individual is likely to develop severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection.
  • Acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual’s ability to get ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival.
  • Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability.

These include people with a range of physical and behavioral disabilities, such as:

  • People with serious mental illness (SMI).
  • Those with serious substance use disorder (SUD).
  • All enrolled consumers of:
    • Regional centers.
    • Independent living centers.
    • In-home supportive services.
    • Community-based adult services/adult day health centers.
    • Medi-Cal HIV/AIDS waiver.
    • Medi-Cal home and community-based alternatives waiver.
    • Medi-Cal assisted living waiver.
    • Programs of all-inclusive care for the elderly.
    • California children’s services program (if the child is 16-21 years old).
    • California genetically handicapped persons program.

Citizens must bring a government issued identification card and utility bill for verification.

Stay tuned for more updates and information regarding specifics of the vaccination clinic.

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Valley which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

