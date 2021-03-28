EC Regional Medical Center to host vaccination clinic for Calexico residents
Seniors and morbidly-ill patients are welcome to participate
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center is scheduled to host a vaccination clinic on Tuesday, March 30.
The site will be for open to Calexico residents ONLY, whom are 65 years and older. Individuals aged 18-64 with comorbid conditions are also applicable to receive their vaccine.
Qualifying conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Chronic Pulmonary Disease
- Down Syndrome
- Solid Organ Rransplant
- Pregnancy
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Heart Conditions,
- Severe Obesity
- Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
Healthcare providers may also vaccinate individuals with developmental or other severe disabilities or illness if:
- The individual is likely to develop severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection.
- Acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual’s ability to get ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival.
- Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability.
These include people with a range of physical and behavioral disabilities, such as:
- People with serious mental illness (SMI).
- Those with serious substance use disorder (SUD).
- All enrolled consumers of:
- Regional centers.
- Independent living centers.
- In-home supportive services.
- Community-based adult services/adult day health centers.
- Medi-Cal HIV/AIDS waiver.
- Medi-Cal home and community-based alternatives waiver.
- Medi-Cal assisted living waiver.
- Programs of all-inclusive care for the elderly.
- California children’s services program (if the child is 16-21 years old).
- California genetically handicapped persons program.
Citizens must bring a government issued identification card and utility bill for verification.
Stay tuned for more updates and information regarding specifics of the vaccination clinic.
