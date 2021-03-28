EC Regional Medical Center to host vaccination clinic for Calexico residents

Top Stories

Seniors and morbidly-ill patients are welcome to participate

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center is scheduled to host a vaccination clinic on Tuesday, March 30.

The site will be for open to Calexico residents ONLY, whom are 65 years and older. Individuals aged 18-64 with comorbid conditions are also applicable to receive their vaccine.

Qualifying conditions:

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic Pulmonary Disease

Down Syndrome

Solid Organ Rransplant

Pregnancy

Sickle Cell Disease

Heart Conditions,

Severe Obesity

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Healthcare providers may also vaccinate individuals with developmental or other severe disabilities or illness if:

The individual is likely to develop severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection.

Acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual’s ability to get ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival.

Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability.

These include people with a range of physical and behavioral disabilities, such as:

People with serious mental illness (SMI).

Those with serious substance use disorder (SUD).

All enrolled consumers of: Regional centers. Independent living centers. In-home supportive services. Community-based adult services/adult day health centers. Medi-Cal HIV/AIDS waiver. Medi-Cal home and community-based alternatives waiver. Medi-Cal assisted living waiver. Programs of all-inclusive care for the elderly. California children’s services program (if the child is 16-21 years old). California genetically handicapped persons program.



Citizens must bring a government issued identification card and utility bill for verification.

Stay tuned for more updates and information regarding specifics of the vaccination clinic.