today at 8:56 pm
Published 6:05 pm

Mayor Nicholls urges personal responsibility after lifting COVID-19 orders

CBS 13's Cody Lee sits down with Mayor Nicholls following the announcement

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls is speaking out after getting rid of the municipal mask mandate that required everyone to wear a mask.

Mayor Nicholls tells us he’s following suit with Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) to make sure there’s no confusion at the local level.

He's now encouraging personal responsibility. Leaving it up to residents and businesses to decide how they want to move forward in reducing the spread of the virus.

"The first out-of-the-box response should be well what can I do as an individual, to make sure I'm not spreading the virus and I'm not putting people including myself at risk. So from that perspective. We just need to own that as individuals and I think for the most part people in Yuma have," the mayor said.

Recently the city and mayor Nicholls have been expressing concern that the current border crisis would put more residents at risk for contracting COVID-19.
 
13 On Your Side's Cody Lee asked him if it was a good idea to lift these measures as we see an influx of asylum seekers coming into Yuma.

“What's happening at the border is actually being mitigated right now through some of our nonprofits and some, soon, soon to be provided funding from FEMA, where they're testing, everyone that's being released, and then if they're sick, they actually have funding to quarantine,” Mayor Nicholls said.

“I think the measures are appropriate for the releases of migrants from border patrol because we do have that capability now to test everyone being released,” he added.

Mayor Nicholls wants local businesses to do whatever they can to protect customers and employees as they begin to engage in regular business activities.

“If you're working with people that are at, particularly extensive risk or more direct exposure and there's a concern or maybe your staff’s not vaccinated yet,” he explained.

“As far as business owners, they need to take that analysis, have a good discussion. Think it all through and figure out what's the best way to protect not just their employees but also their customers, while they engage in their regular business activities,” the mayor suggested.

Cody Lee

Cody Lee joined 13 On Your Side and KYMA News 11 in March 2020, but he’s no stranger to Arizona. He grew up in the Phoenix area and enjoys everything Arizona has to offer.

Prior to moving to Yuma, he served as a News Video Editor at Arizona’s Family 3TV / CBS 5 in Phoenix.

Lee spent most of his life watching the news and discovering a passion for tv news journalism. After college, Lee received an opportunity in Las Vegas, Nevada at KSNV News 3 and worked on longtime local morning news program “Wake Up with the Wagners” and the #1 rated weekend evening newscasts. He spent 3 years at KSNV, before moving on to a new experience in Sin City at KLAS 8 News Now.

Cody later moved to real estate marketing, until he returned back to his hometown of Phoenix.

Lee is excited to start this new journey, as a journalist, right here in Yuma and Imperial Valley. He starts his on-air duties in the midst of the devastating Coronavirus Pandemic.

When he is not reporting on the amazing people in his communities, you can catch him enjoying a hike or spending time exploring all the great things Yuma and the Valley are known for. He also enjoys relaxing at home, reading all the latest headlines – with his tabby cat, Oliver.

You can catch him on the air Wednesday thru Friday at 6pm and 10pm on CBS 13. On the weekends, at 5pm & 10pm on KYMA News 11 and 10pm on CBS 13.

Lee hopes to bring you factual and accurate reporting on stories that are impacting the people of our beautiful communities.

You can contact Cody at cody.lee@kecytv.com.

