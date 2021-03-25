Somerton man dies after crashing into tractor-trailer

Top Stories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said a 36-year-old man from Somerton died after crashing into a tractor-trailer on Thursday morning.

CHP said it received reports of a crash around one in the morning at State Route 98 east of Vencil Road. It says the 36-year-old was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on the 98 at an unknown speed.

A 25-year-old driving the tractor-trailer was also westbound on the 98 ahead of the Toyota at a slow speed. CHP says the 36-year-old failed to slow down for the tractor and crashed into the rear of the trailer.

The 36-year-old died of his injuries at the scene. The driver of the trailer did not suffer injuries.

CHP continues to investigate the accident but says impairment does not appear to cause the collision.