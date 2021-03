Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents seized a package of methamphetamine dropped by a drone on Wednesday.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents patrolling near San Luis saw a drone entering the U.S. before returning back to Mexico. When agents responded to the area, they found a taped package that contained 1.27 pounds of meth.

They say the package has a value of $2,000.