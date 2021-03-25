Arizona State Fair considering move to Wild Horse Pass in Chandler

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona State Fair is considering moving from Phoenix to Chandler.

AzFamily reported the fair has been around for 136 years in Phoenix but may relocate to Chandler this year to host the 2021 Arizona State Fair.

The fair has a tentative date from October 7-31st.

Sources said state fair board officials would tour the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park on Thursday to see if this will be a potential spot.

Officials cancelled the fair last year due to the pandemic. Leaving many to offer drive-thru fair food services.