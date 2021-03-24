USBP: Sex offender arrested in Calexico

Top Stories

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents in El Centro arrested a sex offender after illegally crossing into the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened last Thursday around 11 a.m. Agents said they found the undocumented immigrants 22 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry.

They arrested the man and took him to the rally point to check his record. They say the man's record revealed he was previously convicted in 2012 for having sex with a minor out of Santa Maria, Calif.

A judge sentenced the man to a year in prison, followed by five years of probation.

Agents said they have arrested/removed 13 people either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges in the fiscal year 2021.