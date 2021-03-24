Arizona rolling averages of COVID cases, deaths drop sharply

Top Stories

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey will be in Tucson on Wednesday to visit the state-run COVID-19 vaccine site at the University of Arizona and receive his second vaccine dose.

Ducey’s trip coincides with the state opening eligibility for vaccine registration to all residents age 16 and older.

Officials said the decision followed a review of vaccination data, softening demand and an expected increase of supply in the coming weeks.

Ducey also is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion with southern Arizona business leaders and receive a briefing from University of Arizona President Robert Robbins about the latest COVID-19 research taking place at the school.

The university’s vaccination center in partnership with the state has administered more than 50,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine so far.

On Tuesday, Arizona health officials reported 507 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 more deaths as rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths dropped sharply over the past two weeks.

The latest figures increased the state’s pandemic totals to 837,244 cases and 16,798 deaths.

As of Monday, 650 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient beds, up from 647 on Sunday but far below the Jan. 11 pandemic of 5,082.

The rolling average of daily cases plummeted from 1,345 on March 7 to 479 on Sunday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 49.9 to 27.4 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.