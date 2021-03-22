Wife of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio dies after battle with cancer

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The wife of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's wife, Ava Arpaio, died on Saturday after her two-year battle with cancer.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) confirmed Arpaio's wife's death in a tweet. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also tweeted, " Very saddened to hear of the loss of Ava Arpaio, Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s wife of more than 60 years. Our prayers and our hearts are with Sheriff Joe and his entire family during this time."

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office sends heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Ava Arpaio after she lost her battle with cancer earlier today. May she Rest In Peace. Our sincerest condolences to former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) March 22, 2021

The Arpaio's were married for 63 years. AzFamily reported former President Donald Trump called the former Maricopa County sheriff Sunday to offer his condolences.