COVID cases continue to drop in Arizona

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona health officials reported no deaths as they continue to see a downward trend in cases.

As of Monday, there are 836,737 cases and 16,745 deaths. To check daily numbers in Arizona, click here.

Health officials said the number of confirmed/suspected covid patients has decreased to 647 last Sunday.

They also say the number of ICU beds used by patients fell to 180.

Arizona’s weekly percent positivity for COVID-19 diagnostic testing indicates how much the virus is spreading in the community, which is at a five-month low.