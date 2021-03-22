Arizona expands COVID vaccine to 16 and older

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced on Monday, starting Wednesday, March 24, vaccination sites will open to all Arizonans 16 and older.

Gov. Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services announced that vaccination sites in Maricopa, Pima, and Yuma County would offer vaccines to anyone 16 and older.

“Our goal has been and remains to get vaccine into the community as quickly, widely and equitably as possible,” said Governor Ducey. “Given a thorough review of vaccination data, anticipated vaccine supply, and current demand among prioritized groups, now is the time to take this critical next step.”

Counties were offering the vaccine based on age and frontline essential workers.

Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services said, “We anticipate more and more vaccine reaching Arizona heading into April, making it possible now to expand prioritization. We have been flexible and nimble throughout while expanding the availability of state sites to vaccinate large numbers of people rapidly.”

ADHS said anyone 16 and older could receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for those 18 and older.