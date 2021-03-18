New facilities to open in Arizona to process migrant children and families

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - A new facility in Arizona will help manage the influx of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a statement on Tuesday about adding a facility in Texas and Arizona to shelter unaccompanied children and families. It continues to work with Mexico to increase its capacity to receive expelled families.

DHS continues to partner up with local mayors and health officials to pay for 100% of the expense for COVID testing, isolation, and quarantine for migrants.

ABC 15 reported soft-sided facilities would open in Tucson and Yuma.

Yuma Mayor, Douglas Nicholls, confirmed with ABC 15 that Yuma's facility would be built soon.

Nicholls tells ABC 15, "It's not a tent, it has air conditioning, great floors, restrooms, and showers. It’s a much better environment than the location where migrants are generally held by Border Patrol, so it’s my understanding that this will be primarily dedicated to minors and family units."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said they continue to see six and seven year old children arriving to the border without an adult. Therefore, they have ended the prior administration's practice of expelling them.

Mayorkas concluded in his statement, "The situation we are currently facing at the southwest border is a difficult one. We are tackling it. We are keeping our borders secure, enforcing our laws, and staying true to our values and principles. We can do so because of the incredible talent and unwavering dedication of our workforce."