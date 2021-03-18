DEVELOPING: ICE vehicle rolls along Interstate 8

Top Stories

Medical helicopter sent to scene

SENTINEL, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol confirms an ICE transport vehicle on Thursday afternoon was involved in a rollover crash along Interstate 8 near Sentinel.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) says it happened around noon near mile marker 53. DPS says one person wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck. Troopers also confirm a medivac helicopter was sent to the scene, but so far there's no word on the extent of the occupants' injuries.

Border Patrol tells News 11 the vehicle involved as an ICE transport van. Agents say only two people, a driver and an officer, were in the van when it crashed.

