DEVELOPING: ICE vehicle rolls along Interstate 8

SENTINEL, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol confirms an ICE transport vehicle on Thursday afternoon was involved in a rollover crash along Interstate 8 near Sentinel.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) says it happened around noon near mile marker 53. DPS says one person wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck. Troopers also confirm a medivac helicopter was sent to the scene, but so far there's no word on the extent of the occupants' injuries.

Border Patrol tells News 11 the vehicle involved as an ICE transport van. Agents say only two people, a driver and an officer, were in the van when it crashed.

Stay with KYMA.com for updates on this developing story, or tune into watch News 11 or 13 On Your Side for new details and the day's top local headlines.

