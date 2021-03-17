More than $10,000 in equipment stolen from Tacna Fire Department

TACNA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Burglars have now targeted the Tacna Volunteer Fire Department three times. The thefts have firefighters wondering how they’re going to protect the community.

Volunteers we spoke with say the burglaries happened overnight. They say thieves got away with some critical equipment; everything from hoses, to extrication saws, and even a firefighter’s helmet.



Burglars hit The Dome Valley station twice. They broke into the Tacna station once.

The situation made worse by the fact that the department is manned entirely by volunteers, and most of its gear has been very hard-earned.

“It puts a real damper on our budget that we have, which is all donations throughout the year. It affects us greatly, affects the safety of our firefighters.” said Trevor Kammann, fire department president.

“It’s detrimental to our community because we're here to serve as a volunteer fire department.”

Kammann said, in total, the suspects got away with more than $10,000 dollars worth of life-saving equipment. Replacing it will deplete the non-profit department's annual budget.

13 On Your Side did reach out to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO). Deputies tell us the criminal investigations unit is currently handling the case. However, at this point they lack any sort of description for the suspect, or suspects, involved.