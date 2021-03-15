CBP: Somerton woman arrested for human and drug smuggling
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a woman over the weekend after allegedly carrying $30,000 worth of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and transporting an undocumented immigrant.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the incident happened last Saturday afternoon at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint.
Agents sent the woman and her passenger to secondary for an inspection of her truck. While in secondary, a canine alerted the vehicle.
When agents searched the vehicle, they found a backpack with fentanyl pills and a purse that contained just over three grams of meth.
They also say the woman's passenger was illegally present in the U.S. Agents said both were arrested and seized the drugs.
