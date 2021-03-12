Yuma woman changes plea to guilty in arson case

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The woman who allegedly started a fire at a motel last year changes her plea on Friday morning to guilty.

Jamie Tennyson was arrested in August 2020 after allegedly setting a car on fire in the parking lot of the 5th Avenue Motel that spread through the building.

Police said the fire left 15 residents homeless. The suspect's husband told News 11 he was sleeping when the fire broke out. It was his wife's ex-husband who woke him up and told him it was Jamie's car that was on fire.

In September 2020, Tennyson pled not guilty to one count of arson. Court documents show the suspect faces an amended felony charge as part of a plea agreement.