Farmworkers vaccinated at pop-up clinic

Calexico doctor hits the streets to give shots - CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel was there

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Vo Medical Center(VMC) in Calexico is administering vaccines into the arms of those who need them the most in Imperial County's agricultural community.

VMC held the pop-up style clinic across the street from Donut Avenue in downtown Calexico. That’s the meeting point for the hundreds of farmworkers who cross the border daily from Mexicali to Calexico to work in the fields.

“”I’m very blessed, I wasn’t expecting to get vaccinated today," said Alejandro Valdez, vaccine recipient.

Feeling blessed and grateful was the sentiment many farmworkers shared after getting vaccinated.

They tell us, with the grueling day to day labor they typically endure, getting an appointment just isn't a priority. They simply don't have time to even begin the sometimes lengthy process.

“We come out of work so tired, and there just isn’t time," said William Hurtado, vaccine recipient.

Time isn’t the only obstacle.

Dr. Tien Vo, with VMC, says limited amounts of vaccine have made it difficult for farmworkers to meet eligibility standards.

On top of that, there's a language barrier that marginalizes this population even more.

