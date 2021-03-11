El Centro Sector seize meth at Highway 111 checkpoint

Top Stories

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a man for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint on Wednesday.

The El Centro Sector said the incident happened around noon.

A Mercury Grand Marquis was sent to secondary inspection at the Highway 111 checkpoint after a canine alerted the vehicle.

During the inspection, agents say they found two plastic-wrapped packages of drugs inside a bag. It later tested positive for meth.

Agents arrested the man and seized the drugs. The packages weighed 1.99 pounds with a value of $5,400.