El Centro Sector seize meth at Highway 111 checkpoint
NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a man for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint on Wednesday.
The El Centro Sector said the incident happened around noon.
A Mercury Grand Marquis was sent to secondary inspection at the Highway 111 checkpoint after a canine alerted the vehicle.
During the inspection, agents say they found two plastic-wrapped packages of drugs inside a bag. It later tested positive for meth.
Agents arrested the man and seized the drugs. The packages weighed 1.99 pounds with a value of $5,400.
