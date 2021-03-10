Woman seriously injured in two-car crash in Yuma

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 50-year-old was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle car crash on Tuesday.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a car crash around 5:25 p.m. at 32nd Street and Catalina Drive.

It says investigations revealed a white Grand Caravan was traveling westbound at the 100 block of 32nd Street when the driver failed to stop at a red light, causing the driver to crash into a white GMC Sierra traveling northbound on S. Catalina Drive.

The 50-year-old passenger of the GMC was ejected from the vehicle.

Police said a witness on scene rendered first aid to the woman while paramedics arrived. Paramedics transported the 50-year-old to the hospital with serious injuries and later flown to a Phoenix hospital.

YPD said alcohol does not appear to a factor in the crash.