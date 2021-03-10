Somerton City Hall reopens to the public

Top Stories

City Hall resumes in-person operations after being closed for nearly three months due to COVID-19

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton City Hall reopened to the public this week after being closed for nearly three months. Residents now have the option of going in-person, or continue using online services.

“The online will still be available because we do know that there are people out there in the community who still don’t feel as safe, and that is okay. But for people who like to do everything on a face-to-face basis, we are now open for them", said Brissa Garcia, the Special Event Coordinator for the city of Somerton.

Garcia said the decision was made after city leaders examined results from wastewater testing, which showed a decline in COVID-19 cases.

With students in the Somerton School District returning to in-person learning on March 15, Garcia said the decision to reopen was made with confidence.

“The majority of our city staff has been vaccinated. We are working hand-in-hand with the Somerton School District, and they are opening up on March 15, it was only right for us to open up our parks and get back to our recreational activities.”

Somerton City Hall is operating under normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM. The city is reminding the community to continue following the necessary CDC guidelines.

For more information on the services the city of Somerton provides, click here.