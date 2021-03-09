Names of Holtville Crash Victims Released A Week After Crash

Top Stories

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - Off to the side of the road on Highway 115, you will find colorful crosses with names inked on it's centers.

These markers, placed by local activists, honor those who died but also mark the location of one of the deadliest SUV crashes the Imperial Valley has seen.

Authorities say the SUV, jam-packed with 25 undocumented immigrants slammed into a semi-truck. Instantly killing 12, one later died at El Centro Regional Medical Center.

The gravel truck driver sustained major injuries, but is slowly recovering.

Almost a week later, names are slowly being learned along with ages. They range from 19 to 53 in age.

These are the names and ages of the 13 victims that died:

Carolina Ramirez Perez (32)

Jesus Gilberto Romero Rojas (19)

Yesenia Magali Melendrez Cardona (23)

Raquel Aparicio Martinez (39)

Maria Isabel Boyzo Patino (34)

Rosalia Garcia Gonzalez (32)

Magdalena Elizabeth Lopez Escobar (20)

Maria Guadalupe Mendez Vargas (49)

Felix Josefino Medina Rodriguez (53)

Jose Rogelio Orozco Mendez (51)

Jairo De Jesus Landin Duenas (23)

Gumaro Samuel Ramirez Cortez (39)

Arnulfo Talavera More (42)

A human smuggling investigation is currently underway.